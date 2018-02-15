Lonzo Ball Releases Tribute Song to Father, LaVar, on New Mixtape 'Born 2 Ball'

Adam Wells
February 15, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball's latest music release is a tribute song to his father, LaVar Ball. 

The single, released Thursday on YouTube, begins with LaVar's comments after Lonzo was drafted to the Lakers before going into the first verse about how his father has always fought for his kids. 

Among the other topics Lonzo touched on in the song is "people hating" on the Big Baller Brand and his brother LaMelo already driving a Lamborghini at the age of 16. 

The Lakers star guard is carving out a prolific career as a musical artist. His first single, "Melo Ball 1," was released last September. He also released a full album as part of the Big Baller Music Group in February. 

Lonzo has been out of action since Jan. 13 with a sprained knee. He is averaging 10.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 36 games for the Lakers. 

