Analysing Premier League Landing Spots for Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey

AMELIE QUERFURTH/Getty Images

If you haven't heard of Leon Bailey, you will soon. Simply put, he is one of the most exciting players in Bundesliga.

The 20-year-old Bayer Leverkusen winger has pace to burn and the skill to leave defenders on their backsides. He's got end product too, with 10 goals and five assists to his name this season.

No surprise, then, that he is being linked with a big-money move next summer, but Leverkusen won't let him leave unless a heft price tag is met—he already has a valuation of around £50 million.

The player himself has stated on numerous occasions he dreams of a move to the Premier League, and that's where he is most likely to find himself playing football next season.

So which team will win the battle for his signature?