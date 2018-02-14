Report: LeBron James Met with Cavaliers GM Koby Altman Before Trade Deadline

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman reportedly spoke with Cavs superstar LeBron James about potential deals multiple times leading up to last week's NBA trade deadline.

On Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported such discussions between James and the organization have become rare, with agent Rich Paul handling most of the conversations. But that changed before the deadline, including a conversation about sending Dwyane Wade back to the Miami Heat.

Altman also talked with the 33-year-old Ohio native about the possible addition of Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, a popular link to Cleveland throughout the season. The deal never happened, however, because L.A. didn't want to take shooting guard Iman Shumpert, per Wojnarowski.

The report noted the final face-to-face meeting resulted in the Cavaliers GM's request for James' "blessing" to trade Wade to Miami, given his diminished role, and laying out the trades the organization was set to make to revamp its roster after a prolonged slump.

Details about what LeBron said during the conversations are unclear, though. That's likely because of the longtime icy relationship between Wojnarowski, the top news breaker on the NBA beat, and James' camp.

Nevertheless, direct discussions between the front office and its franchise star, who can use a player option to become a free agent at season's end, could be viewed as a positive sign.

James had stated leading up to the deadline he didn't plan to involve himself in the roster moves.

"I'm a player, and that's it," James told reporters. "That's not a question for me. I show up to work every day. I bust my tail every day. I'm the first one to get to the gym, and I'm one of the last ones to leave. I do my part. I control what I can control, and that is what I can control."

The Cavs' results have been promising since the deadline. New additions George Hill, Jordan Clarkson, Rodney Hood and Larry Nance Jr. have helped the revitalized squad score impressive road victories over the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder.