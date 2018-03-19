Cavaliers' Kevin Love to Play vs. Bucks After Missing 21 Games with Hand Injury

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 19, 2018

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love watches from the bench in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis. Love will miss two months with a broken left hand, but he does not need surgery. Love broke the fifth metacarpal Tuesday, Jan. 30, in the first quarter of a loss at Detroit. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers will reportedly have another All-Star in their lineup alongside LeBron James for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reported Kevin Love will be back in the lineup for the first time since he suffered a broken hand in a Jan. 30 loss to the Detroit Pistons

When healthy, Love is one of the better frontcourt players in the Eastern Conference and offers the Cavaliers a matchup problem as a big man who can extend his game beyond the three-point line. The five-time All-Star is averaging 17.9 points and 9.4 rebounds per game this season as Cleveland attempts to reach its fourth straight NBA Finals.

The UCLA product is no longer the primary option he was on the Minnesota Timberwolves but he still stuffed the stat sheet last season as well with 19.0 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.

Love's return takes on even more importance because Tristan Thompson (ankle injury) and Larry Nance Jr. (hamstring issues) have each missed time lately, leaving the frontcourt depleted during the stretch run of the season.

Having Love back in the lineup will give the Cavaliers someone who can take the offensive pressure off James' shoulders for stretches and a presence on the glass as Cleveland—which occupies the Eastern Conference's No. 3 seed but is just a half-game ahead of the Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards—battles for playoff positioning.

