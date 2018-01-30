Kevin Love Injury Reportedly Diagnosed as Broken Hand; Out 6-8 Weeks

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love will reportedly miss significant time after suffering a broken hand during Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons, according to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com, the forward is expected to miss six to eight weeks. Love only played five minutes before being forced to the locker room. He entered the day averaging 18.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per night and had appeared in all but one contest this season.

While Love's teammates reportedly called him out last Monday for leaving a game early and missing a practice, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com, the Cavaliers will have to play without him for an extended period.

Tristan Thompson should get more playing time at center after a disappointing start to the year, with Channing Frye also earning extra minutes in a thin frontcourt.

Love was headed to his fifth All-Star game, including his second in a row with the Cavaliers, though he will seemingly now have to be replaced. Interestingly, he was also the third player on Team LeBron to go down with an injury since the rosters were announced, following DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall.

Ben Simmons and Kemba Walker could be the next men up to represent the Eastern Conference in the All-Star Game.

