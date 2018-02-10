Isaiah Thomas to Come Off Bench in Lakers Debut vs. Mavericks

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

In his first game as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks, guard Isaiah Thomas will come off the bench.

Thomas discussed the decision after ESPN.com's Chris Haynes first reported the news. The guard said he wants to start but is willing to help the team in any way possible, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN:

The Lakers acquired Thomas, Channing Frye and a 2018 first-round draft pick from the Cleveland Cavaliers prior to Thursday's trade deadline in exchange for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr.

Per Haynes, Thomas and Lakers head coach Luke Walton met Friday to discuss expectations.

Although he will initially come off the bench, the plan is reportedly for Thomas to work his way into the starting lineup.

Rookie point guard Lonzo Ball remains on the shelf with an MCL sprain, which prompted Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson to stress Thomas' importance, according to Haynes:

"He's day to day, [Ball] is. We don't know when he's coming back. We need somebody to come in there and lead our troops. [Brandon Ingram has] been doing a fabulous job but we've gotta get another guy in here. That's why IT was important for us to make this move. And also, a veteran that can also help Lonzo. 'This is what you need to look for in when you're playing against this guy. This is what I've been doing in terms of my regimen of when I work out.' All those things—we didn't have anybody to teach Lonzo anything. Hopefully IT can come in and do that."

The 29-year-old Thomas struggled in 15 games for the Cavs this season, averaging 14.7 points and 4.5 assists while shooting 36.1 percent from the field.

He missed more than two months to open the season while recovering from a hip injury suffered during the 2016-17 playoffs while playing for the Boston Celtics.

Thomas was part of the trade that sent Kyrie Irving from Cleveland to Boston.

Last season, Thomas averaged 28.9 points per game and was named second-team All-NBA. He is a two-time All-Star who adds much-needed veteran leadership to a young Lakers team.

With Ball out, Thomas set to come off the bench and Clarkson in Cleveland, L.A. will likely utilize a starting backcourt consisting of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ingram with Josh Hart and Tyler Ennis also figuring into the mix.

Thomas will become an unrestricted free agent during the offseason, which will open cap space for the Lakers to make a run at some big-name free agents to add to their young core.