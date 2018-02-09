Bobby Hart Waived After 3 Seasons with New York Giants

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Offensive tackle Bobby Hart was waived by the New York Giants on Friday.

The Giants' roster move was announced on the NFL's official transaction wire, per Around the NFL.

Per SB Nation's Geoff Schwartz, Hart told New York's coaching staff prior to the regular-season finale against Washington that he wasn't going to play.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan added Hart and Ereck Flowers "were basically already packed and ready for the season to end" in the days leading up to Week 17.

Originally selected in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Giants, Hart developed into a role player on the offensive line. He appeared in 33 games, including 21 starts, over the past three seasons.

The Giants are going into next season with Pat Shurmur taking over as head coach and Dave Gettleman as general manager coming off a 3-13 record in 2017.