Markelle Fultz May or May Not Return to 76ers This Season, Says Bryan Colangelo

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Markelle Fultz's status for the remainder of the 2017-18 regular season is still up in the air.

"There's always a chance that he's going to be out there soon, and there's a chance that he's not going to play this year," Philadelphia 76ers general manager Bryan Colangelo told reporters Friday. "I can't answer that question because we don't know the answer to that."

Colangelo also confirmed Fultz has been retooling his shot after seeking treatment for scapular muscle imbalance in his right shoulder.

"He's retraining his shooting mechanics," Colangelo said. "He's retraining his muscle movement patterns. All those things. That's the part that's a little bit of an unknown for us and our medical team. There's no timeline, per se."

On top of that, Colangelo disclosed Fultz's range is currently "within the paint."

That was also the case before Fultz hit the shelf.

Through four NBA appearances, the No. 1 overall pick didn't attempt a three-pointer, and all 27 of his field-goal attempts came within 16 feet of the rim, according to Basketball Reference.

"It's been a long journey just trying to relearn it," Fultz told TNT's Caron Butler on Tuesday. "I'm just going through it, and I want to go back out there as quick as I can."