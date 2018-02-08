Pairs Figure Skating Results 2018: OAR's Evgenia Tarasova, Vladimir Morozov Win

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Olympic Athletes of Russia's Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov finished atop the leaderboard in the team event pairs short program, posting a score of 80.92 to easily capture first place after the qualifying round.

Canada's Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford (76.57) finished second on the evening, while Germany's Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot placed third (75.36).

The United States pair of Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim finished fourth (69.75). NBC Olympics shared their strong showing:

They also showed the pair's post-skate reaction:

The rest of the teams placed as follows:

5. Xiaoyu Yu and Hao Zhang (CHN) - 69.17



6. Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres (FRA) - 68.49



7. Nicole Della Monica and Matteo Guarise (ITA) - 67.62



8. Miu Suzaki and Ryuichi Kihara (JPN) - 57.42



9. Paige Conners and Evgeni Krasnopolski (ISR) - 54.47

10. Kyueun Kim and Alex Kang Chan Kam (KOR) - 52.10

As for the team event results after the first two events, which included Men's Short Program earlier, the countries are placed as such:

1. Canada: 17 points

2. United States: 14 points

3. Olympic Athletes of Russia: 13 points

4. Japan: 13 points

5. Israel: 11 points

6. China: 10 points

7. Italy: 10 points

8. Germany: 10 points

9. Republic of Korea: 6 points

10. France: 6 points

Tarasova and Morozov's dazzling performance made up for the disappointing showing from Mikhail Kolyada in the men's program earlier in the day, as he shockingly fell twice and finished eighth. Ditto for the Knierims', who bailed out Nathan Chen after his poor performance with a fantastic showing.

But the fantastic performance from Tarasova and Morozov—who set a high score in the process—was not only the story of the night, but also kept the Olympic Athletes of Russia in the running in the team event.

The team event continues in two days with the Ice Dance short routine and Ladies Single Skate short program.

All results and scores via Olympic.org.