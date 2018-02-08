Derrick Rose to Be Released by Jazz After Being Acquired in Trade from Cavaliers

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 3: Derrick Rose #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball against Markel Brown #26 of the Houston Rockets on February 3, 2018 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Derrick Rose will never see the floor as a member of the Utah Jazz.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune's Kyle Goon, general manager Dennis Lindsey confirmed Rose will be released and free to pursue a new opportunity after he was acquired Thursday in a three-way trade with the Sacramento Kings and Cleveland Cavaliers

The Minnesota Timberwolves are widely regarded as the favorites to sign Rose once he's a free agent.

The New York Times' Marc Stein reported Thursday that Timberwolves head coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau "has interest in a reunion" with Rose following their days together with the Chicago Bulls. 

Rose has been limited to 16 appearances so far this season because of a persistent ankle injury. In 19.3 minutes per game, he's averaged 9.8 points and 1.6 assists on 43.9 percent shooting from the field, including 25.0 percent from three. 

