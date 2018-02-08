Derrick Rose to Be Released by Jazz After Being Acquired in Trade from Cavaliers

Derrick Rose to Be Released by Jazz After Being Acquired in Trade from CavaliersFebruary 8, 2018
Derrick Rose will never see the floor as a member of the Utah Jazz.
According to the Salt Lake Tribune's Kyle Goon, general manager Dennis Lindsey confirmed Rose will be released and free to pursue a new opportunity after he was acquired Thursday in a three-way trade with the Sacramento Kings and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are widely regarded as the favorites to sign Rose once he's a free agent.
The New York Times' Marc Stein reported Thursday that Timberwolves head coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau "has interest in a reunion" with Rose following their days together with the Chicago Bulls.
Rose has been limited to 16 appearances so far this season because of a persistent ankle injury. In 19.3 minutes per game, he's averaged 9.8 points and 1.6 assists on 43.9 percent shooting from the field, including 25.0 percent from three.
