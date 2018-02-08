NBA Trade Rumors: Reviewing Latest Reports Before 2018 Deadline Passes

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The race to the 2018 NBA trade deadline finds itself paved with contenders willing to sacrifice it all in pursuit of a championship and other teams more than willing to oblige.

Also on the market are teams fancying themselves long-term builders ready to waltz to the negotiation table willing to ship away expiring contracts or otherwise for assets that fit the team-building plan.

Granted, nothing should match the bombshell nature of the Blake Griffin-Detroit Pistons move made well in advance of the deadline. But taken as a whole, deadline moves should have an even bigger league-wide impact on the current title picture, as well as viewed through a long-term lens.

As we roar toward the deadline and the inevitable chaotic aftermath, let's take a final look at some of the top rumblings.

All Things Nuggets

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

On paper, the Denver Nuggets are a somewhat interesting possible playoff team that clearly isn't taking its eye off the ball when it comes to the long-term outlook.

Said long-term outlook includes perhaps trying to add players now while also dumping contracts in return for future-looking assets.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nuggets wouldn't mind finding a way to swing a deal for Tyreke Evans of the Memphis Grizzlies:

Wojnarowski has also reported, though, the Grizzlies continue to have a hard time finding a trade partner for Evans because they want a first-round pick.

Evans is an interesting win-now target for the Nuggets considering he's averaging 19.5 points per game on 45.8 percent shooting.

But the rest of the note speaks volumes—they're not wanting to give up too much in a deal. Emmanuel Mudiay isn't a major asset considering he's averaging all of 17.9 minutes per game. Wilson Chandler is at 30.3, but he's averaging 8.8 points and going on 31 years old in May. And when it comes to Kenneth Faried, he's averaging 14.4 minutes per game but has a 2018-19 cap hit of about $13.7 million, per Spotrac.

From the sounds of it, the Nuggets want to walk the perfect current-future tightrope, which could require the perfect scenario ahead of the deadline. Watch for the Nuggets to try to sneak into a three-way deal while moving one of the mentioned pieces.

Brooklyn's Coup Attempt

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

This is how you do it.

The Brooklyn Nets added a first-round pick this past offseason by simply taking on DeMarre Carroll from the Toronto Raptors.

In a perfect world, the plan was to have Carroll post a superb year, boosting his trade value and letting the Nets get even more in return for his departure.

And here we are—according to USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt, Carroll is a name to watch at the deadline:

Bleacher Report's Howard Beck added an interesting note to the equation pertaining to Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson, though:

It's not hard to see the reasoning behind either stance. Carroll might be 31 years old, but he's averaging 13.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game on 41.1 percent shooting from the floor in what might be the best season of his career.

With one year left on his deal at a cap hit north of $15 million, it's true Carroll's stock may never be higher when it comes to the trade market. In a sense, he's the ultimate example of the Nets allowing a talent to blossom while the team struggles to win games, then selling it off in exchange for draft assets that help better shape the long-term vision.

Carroll could represent an interesting tug of war in Brooklyn. Either way, it's important for onlookers to keep him in mind ahead of the deadline, as his contract and newfound scoring ability make him an attractive chip.

Marc Gasol Update

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The Grizzlies still aren't budging on Marc Gasol.

Despite an 18-win season a month into February, the Grizzlies apparently don't care to move their veteran center for future-minded assets, instead intent to stick with the 33-year-old leader who started his career there back in 2007.

Wojnarowski provided context to how Memphis has worked the phones when it comes to this situation:

It's an interesting development on first pass, though it all starts to make more sense when one recalls a report from Yahoo Sports' Chris Mannix: "Memphis has fielded offers for Gasol, but Grizz officials have been underwhelmed."

In other words, this is similar to the Evans situation. The Grizzlies maybe wouldn't mind moving Gasol, but it has to come at the right price.

What is that price? It's hard to say. Gasol averages 17.9 points and 8.5 boards per game this year on just 41.5 percent shooting from the floor, the lowest mark of his career. He also costs $24.1 million next season and has a player option for $25.6 million the year after.

Meaning, would-be trade partners already cough up a huge investment in the financial realm on top of the fact Gasol seems like he's in a downswing. A better situation could revert the trend, but it's the type of gamble even many contenders might scoff at—especially if they can find a way to swing a trade for someone such as say, DeAndre Jordan.

All that said, the final throes of the trade deadline have a way of making oddities happen. Never say never, ever, really, which includes the Grizzlies getting an offer they like for Gasol.

All stats and info via ESPN.com unless otherwise specified.