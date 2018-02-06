Twitter Mourns as Kristaps Porzingis' Knee Injury Revealed to Be Torn ACL

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2018

New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis clutches his knee after a fall during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The New York Knicks received crushing news Tuesday night when it was revealed forward Kristaps Porzingis suffered a torn left ACL in the team's 103-89 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden.

According to Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania, the Knicks are in the process of scheduling season-ending surgery and will announce a timetable for the All-Star's recovery once the procedure is complete.

ESPN.com's Ian Begley provided a peek behind the curtain at how the franchise is coping with the diagnosis:

Once the news was announced, a crush of players, including LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Knicks center Enes Kanter, offered their best wishes to the 22-year-old:

The injury also marked the continuation of an ominous trend for James' All-Star squad, which has been snakebitten by a slew of serious ailments, as Yahoo Sports NBA and ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst explained:

The Ringer's Bill Simmons offered a concise take on that string of bad luck:

ESPN.com's Darren Rovell joined that chorus and noted the NBA will be just a bit less exciting with Porzingis sidelined for the remainder of the season:

Here's a look at the best of the rest:

The Knicks (23-32) were already reeling as the losers of four straight and seven of their last nine overall. Factor in Porzingis' injury, and the near future is looking rather bleak for a team that previously had faint postseason aspirations.

If there's a glimmer of hope, it's that a handful of explosive players—including Chicago Bulls swingman Zach LaVine—have recovered from torn ACLs and proved to be bouncy as ever upon returning to the floor.

