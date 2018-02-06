Twitter Mourns as Kristaps Porzingis' Knee Injury Revealed to Be Torn ACL

Twitter Mourns as Kristaps Porzingis' Knee Injury Revealed to Be Torn ACLFebruary 6, 2018
The New York Knicks received crushing news Tuesday night when it was revealed forward Kristaps Porzingis suffered a torn left ACL in the team's 103-89 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden.
According to Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania, the Knicks are in the process of scheduling season-ending surgery and will announce a timetable for the All-Star's recovery once the procedure is complete.
ESPN.com's Ian Begley provided a peek behind the curtain at how the franchise is coping with the diagnosis:
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Reaction from people around the Knicks and Kristaps Porzingis includes disbelief, sadness and a lot of four-letter words in the wake of the young star's ACL tear. Surgery hasn't been scheduled yet so no timetable for return is available.2018-2-7 04:43:45
Once the news was announced, a crush of players, including LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Knicks center Enes Kanter, offered their best wishes to the 22-year-old:
LeBron James @KingJames
Was hoping for the best news when I saw the play after the game. 🤦🏾♂️!! Best wishes and have a speedy healthy recovery @kporzee!! #InjuriesSuch👎🏾2018-2-7 04:15:03
DWade @DwyaneWade
Smdh at another injury 2 one of our games best players AGAIN—My Prayers are up for @kporzee2018-2-7 04:11:05
Enes Kanter @Enes_Kanter
Pray for my brother @kporzee 🙏 Kristaps Porzingis Please!!! https://t.co/UeaXvJylGP2018-2-7 04:06:27
DeAndre Jordan @DeAndre
Damn, hate to see that happen to @kporzee! He’s having an amazing year! Come back stronger and better brother! 🤙🏾2018-2-7 04:17:36
Tim Hardaway Jr @T_HardJR
Damn!!! Get Well soon @kporzee . Praying on a speedy recovery2018-2-7 04:18:28
Willy Hernangómez @willyhg94
This is so hard....you are my best friend. We have been together almost every day for five years. But, I know you will be back stronger and better than ever!!! I love you bro! https://t.co/MEFurC1Asu2018-2-7 04:30:37
Harrison Barnes @hbarnes
Hate to see guys go down. Prayers up @kporzee for a full recovery!2018-2-7 02:20:05
The injury also marked the continuation of an ominous trend for James' All-Star squad, which has been snakebitten by a slew of serious ailments, as Yahoo Sports NBA and ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst explained:
Yahoo Sports NBA @YahooSportsNBA
Your All-Star injury recap: — DeMarcus Cousins: Torn Achilles, out for season — Kevin Love: Broken bone in hand, out 6-8 weeks — John Wall: Knee issues, out 6-8 weeks — Kristaps Porzingis: Torn ACL All on Team LeBron. https://t.co/J3UuD4egUw2018-2-7 04:04:53
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
Team LeBron is faring about as well as LeBron's team2018-2-7 04:00:06
The Ringer's Bill Simmons offered a concise take on that string of bad luck:
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Ugh - just saw the Porzingis news. The Basketball Gods are acting like complete assholes in 2018.2018-2-7 04:16:20
ESPN.com's Darren Rovell joined that chorus and noted the NBA will be just a bit less exciting with Porzingis sidelined for the remainder of the season:
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
Social media & the highlight world that we live in makes a guy like Porzingis more valuable than some of the biggest stars even ten years ago. Awful loss for the Knicks, but for the league as well.2018-2-7 04:12:31
Here's a look at the best of the rest:
Thomas Duffy @TJDhoops
https://t.co/TdV3FnW7Yp2018-2-7 02:42:04
N/A @World_Wide_Wob
is it weird that im like not even sad i have a such a severe case of Stockholm Syndrome with the Knicks that this feels like just another Tuesday at this point i am all sorts of messed up2018-2-7 04:17:02
Jimmy Traina @JimmyTraina
There are so many New Yorkers who are Mets-Jets-Knicks fans and I don’t know how they do it.2018-2-7 04:06:35
Peter Botte @PeterBotte
The kid in the Porzingis jersey... https://t.co/sW6daPujlf2018-2-7 03:41:15
The Knicks (23-32) were already reeling as the losers of four straight and seven of their last nine overall. Factor in Porzingis' injury, and the near future is looking rather bleak for a team that previously had faint postseason aspirations.
If there's a glimmer of hope, it's that a handful of explosive players—including Chicago Bulls swingman Zach LaVine—have recovered from torn ACLs and proved to be bouncy as ever upon returning to the floor.
