Josh McDaniels Spurning Colts to Stick with Patriots Causes Twitter Explosion

Josh McDaniels isn't heading to the Indianapolis Colts after all.

Hours after the Colts announced they had pegged the New England Patriots offensive coordinator as their new head coach, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported McDaniels chose to renege on his agreement with the Colts and will instead remain the reigning AFC Champions.

According to Schefter, Patriots owner Robert Kraft made a late push over the last 48 hours and "ultimately wound up sweetening his contract" to keep the 41-year-old in tow.

With McDaniels staying put, the Colts will now have to pivot to Plan B.

And as it turns out, they may have been preparing for that possibility all along.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the Colts "had a feeling" McDaniels could change his mind and already have three candidates lined up to interview over the next two days.