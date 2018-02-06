Josh McDaniels Spurning Colts to Stick with Patriots Causes Twitter Explosion

Josh McDaniels Spurning Colts to Stick with Patriots Causes Twitter ExplosionFebruary 6, 2018
Josh McDaniels isn't heading to the Indianapolis Colts after all.
Hours after the Colts announced they had pegged the New England Patriots offensive coordinator as their new head coach, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported McDaniels chose to renege on his agreement with the Colts and will instead remain the reigning AFC Champions.
According to Schefter, Patriots owner Robert Kraft made a late push over the last 48 hours and "ultimately wound up sweetening his contract" to keep the 41-year-old in tow.
Naturally, that move sent NFL Twitter into a frenzy, with The Ringer's Michael Lombardi and Indianapolis Star Colts beat writer Stephen Holder summing things up succinctly:
Michael Lombardi @mlombardiNFL
I’m stunned. I’m shocked. Wow.2018-2-7 00:40:41
Stephen Holder @HolderStephen
I’m dead.2018-2-7 00:42:44
Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, meanwhile, noted McDaniels' move likely isn't going to sit well with other organizations:
Matt Miller @nfldraftscout
Oh man. How the rest of the NFL reacts to Josh McDaniels deciding not to go to Indy will be fascinating. Imagine that’s not gonna go well.2018-2-7 00:42:20
One of those clubs could wind up being the Philadelphia Eagles, as B/R's Mike Tanier pointed out, namely because they have three assistants who figure to garner significant interest:
Mike Tanier 📎 @MikeTanier
Someone please lock coaches Reich, Schwartz and Flip in an Irsay-proofed chamber somewhere.2018-2-7 00:43:09
Elsewhere, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and ESPN.com's Arash Markazi highlighted a parallel between McDaniels and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick:
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
To stay with Bill Belichick, who once resigned the same day he took a job. Incredible. https://t.co/K8hDogNGHr2018-2-7 00:42:36
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
At least Josh McDaniels didn't have an introductory press conference in Indianapolis. Bill Belichick had two of those with the New York Jets despite never being the head coach there.2018-2-7 00:52:48
The Ringer's Kevin Clark and the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy both joked McDaniels' decision could be the Patriots' version of revenge in the aftermath of Deflategate:
Kevin Clark @bykevinclark
I know we judge the Patriots' incredible run by discussing Super Bowls and records but you also have to be impressed that they've been trolling the Colts for 17 years.2018-2-7 00:43:07
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Josh McDaniels accepting and turning down the Colts job was some elaborate Patriots revenge scheme for snitching on Brady's deflated balls.2018-2-7 00:56:16
Capt. Andrew Luck @CaptAndrewLuck
Dearest mother — I write with most distressful news. The men have been hoodwinked. The deserter McDaniels is on the lamb, likely headed toward New England, my best scouts report. Was this a ploy to merely spy? We shall never know. Irritating. — Andrew2018-2-7 01:00:27
PFTCommenter @PFTCommenter
Mcdaniel got scared of facing Bortles twice a yr2018-2-7 00:53:11
Kevin Clark @bykevinclark
Coming soon: https://t.co/aLQlWS4Qy22018-2-7 01:07:04
Pete Blackburn @PeteBlackburn
Just another example of Josh McDaniels having an effective running game against the Colts2018-2-7 00:57:36
Greg A. Bedard @GregABedard
Text from league source: "Indy gotta be deflated." Ouch.2018-2-7 00:53:13
Mina Kimes @minakimes
“There’s been a mistake.” https://t.co/SAQ0VMzPVS2018-2-7 01:11:43
With McDaniels staying put, the Colts will now have to pivot to Plan B.
And as it turns out, they may have been preparing for that possibility all along.
According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the Colts "had a feeling" McDaniels could change his mind and already have three candidates lined up to interview over the next two days.
