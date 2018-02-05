Robin Lopez Yells at Ref, Throws Chair After Being Ejected from Bulls vs. Kings

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2018

SACRAMENTO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: Robin Lopez #42 of the Chicago Bulls argues over a foul called by referee Rodney Mott #71 during an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on February 5, 2018 in Sacramento, California. Mott called two technical fouls on Lopez and ejected him from the game. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls big man Robin Lopez was not happy to be ejected from Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings.

Lopez initially grew angry after receiving a technical foul with 4:21 left in the second quarter. He continued arguing with the referee while walking toward the Bulls' bench and promptly received a second technical. At that point, teammates Bobby Portis and Justin Holiday helped escort him off the court:

  1. Teams That Must Make a Deal at Trade Deadline

  2. How a 7-Foot Farmer Became Iceland's NBA Prospect

  3. MJ Superfan Gets Crying LeBron Tattoo

  4. Panic Time for Cavs, but What Can They Do?

  5. Beck Reveals His 2018 NBA All-Star Ballot

  6. Time for the Grizzlies to Trade Marc Gasol

  7. I.T. Now the Biggest Question Mark of the Season

  8. The Night in the NBA: Beasley Gets MVP Chants, DeRozan Drops 45 and More

  9. Still Too Soon to Declare Anything About Any Rookie

  10. We Owe the Indiana Pacers an Apology

  11. B/R Looks Back on Tracy McGrady Scoring 13 Points in 35 Seconds in 2004

  12. Tracy McGrady Scored the Most Impressive 13 Points of His Career in 35 Seconds

  13. Butler Is the NBA's Biggest Country Music Fan

  14. On This Day in 2012, Kobe Joined Elite NBA Club

  15. NBA Handshake Fails

  16. Is It Officially Panic Time in OKC?

  17. Simmons Finally Faces 'Big Brother' LeBron

  18. Leave Lonzo Alone, He's Only 20

  19. The Boston Celtics Are on Top of the NBA

  20. Gregg Popovich Has the San Antonio Spurs Rolling at Home

Right Arrow Icon

Twitter user Kooper Richardson also showed Lopez throwing a chair in the tunnel on his way to the locker room:

NBC Sports Chicago noted Lopez wasn't the first Bulls center to have an outburst during a game in Sacramento:

Lopez's on-court eruption draws more attention to the ongoing tensions between players and referees.

"The No. 1 issue on [players'] minds is officiating," said NBA Players Association executive director Michele Roberts in January, per USA Today's Sam Amick. "And it's only gotten worse over the years, [and] probably now is about as hot as it has been."

A group of referees and NBA players are planning to meet during All-Star Weekend, which begins Feb. 16 in Los Angeles.

The NBA also announced a "five-pronged initiative designed to address the on-court working relationship between NBA players and referees" last month.

As part of the plan, head of referee operations Michelle Johnson and former referee Monty McCutchen will work with current officials to improve their conflict resolution techniques. The NBA's referee operations department will also speak with players, coaches and team officials to address any misunderstandings regarding how league rules are interpreted and enforced.

Related

    Trade Talks Still Swirling Around Bulls

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    Trade Talks Still Swirling Around Bulls

    Chicago Sun-Times
    via Chicago Sun-Times

    Report: Dubs Inquired About Avery Bradley

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Dubs Inquired About Avery Bradley

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Cavs, Hornets Spoke 'Vaguely' About Possible Deals

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Cavs, Hornets Spoke 'Vaguely' About Possible Deals

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Nets Send Tyler Zeller to Bucks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Nets Send Tyler Zeller to Bucks

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report