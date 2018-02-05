Report: Malcolm Butler Benching Was Due to Rules Violation, Illness and More

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

One of the biggest questions following Super Bowl LII was why the New England Patriots benched Malcolm Butler. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, there were a few reasons:

The cornerback had played a team-high 97.83 percent of snaps on the defensive side of the ball during the regular season, per Pro Football Reference, but he didn't play a single defensive snap in the 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Head coach Bill Belichick said after the game that the former Pro Bowl cornerback was benched because of a football decision but indicated it was more complicated when asked Monday.

"I appreciate the question, but it would be a much longer discussion," the coach said, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. "There are a lot of things that go into that. In the end, the final decision is what I said it was."

Rapoport noted that Butler's sickness caused him to come a day late to Minneapolis during the week and he then struggled during practice.

However, the 27-year-old played every snap in the first two postseason wins against the Titans and Jaguars. Dropping him from the starting lineup to zero involvement is quite bizarre for the biggest game of the year, especially while allowing 374 passing yards in a losing effort.

Putting him on the field for one special teams play also indicated there was no injury at play.

Butler was upset about the situation after the game, telling Reiss, "They gave up on me." If this is the case, he will now get a chance to move on in his career as he enters free agency this offseason.