Kobe Bryant Goes Wild Celebrating Eagles' Super Bowl 52 Win

It's safe to say Kobe Bryant—who did much of his growing up in the Philadelphia area—was thrilled with the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

There was no shortage of exclamation marks when the Los Angeles Lakers legend tweeted following the game:

His wife, Vanessa, also shared his NSFW reaction, which saw him jumping up and down in disbelief while holding his daughter:

Perhaps with the Patriots' comeback in last year's Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons in the back of his mind, Bryant is seen waiting until he is absolutely certain Tom Brady's final Hail Mary heave fell incomplete to start his celebrating.

Bryant knows something about championships as a five-time champion with the Lakers, but he has never experienced an Eagles Super Bowl victory as a fan. Philadelphia lost its previous two Super Bowls, including Super Bowl XXXIX against the Patriots.

The Eagles didn't have Nick Foles in that first matchup with Brady for the Lombardi Trophy.

Foles won game MVP Sunday, throwing for 373 yards, three touchdowns and one interception while also catching a touchdown pass in the final minute of the first half. He didn't back down when Brady led the Patriots down the field to take the lead in the fourth quarter and directed his own touchdown drive to put Philadelphia ahead for good.

As a result, Bryant and the rest of the Eagles fans got to celebrate well into the night as Philadelphia finally prevailed on football's biggest stage.