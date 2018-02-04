Adam Schefter: Tom Brady, Bill Belichick Not Expected to Retire After Super Bowl

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady are expected to return to the team next season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen (h/t Dianna Russini of ESPN).

That followed whispers around league circles that the pair could retire after Super Bowl LII Sunday:

Schefter elaborated on both Belichick's and Brady's futures during ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown.

"He knows that work that’s ahead, and while who knows how many years he’ll be coaching—it may not be very many more—it looks like right now that Belichick is expected to return for the 2018 season," he said of the head coach (h/t Darren Hartwell of NESN.com).

As for Brady, he added, "He wants to prove that somebody can play at an elite level well into his 40s. That seems to be his goal. And while there’s no clarity that for certain it is sure that Brady will be back next season, I think most people believe right now that he’ll be back."

The talk that either Belichick or Brady may not be back with the Patriots next season doesn't seem to be materializing. In early January, for instance, Seth Wickersham of ESPN reported that there was a power struggle ongoing between Belichick, Brady and owner Bob Kraft that threatened the partnership of the three after this season (though the team denied the report).

Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, also wants him to call it quits. He admitted as much in late January, per Matt Bonesteel of the Washington Post:

"If it was up to my wife, she would have me retire today. She told me that last night three times. And I said, 'Too bad, babe, I’m having too much fun right now.' You know, I feel like I can still do it. If you love what you do and you’re capable of doing it, then I might be so bored if I wasn't going out there knowing that I could still do it. So I'm going to work hard to be ready to go, and I still plan on playing for a long time."

Finally, Brady and Belichick have little left to prove. They've already won five Super Bowls together, which could be six after Sunday night. Were they to retire after this season or leave the Patriots, their legacies would be intact.

So any whispers about the duo riding off into the sunset after Sunday night are understandable. As of now, however, it appears they intend to be back in New England next season.