DeAndre Jordan Trade Rumors: Blazers, Clippers Have Discussed Deal

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers have reportedly discussed a deal involving center DeAndre Jordan.

According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, no formal offer has been made yet.

Turner added that the Clippers are looking for "a first-round draft pick, financial flexibility and young players" in return for Jordan, much like they got from the Detroit Pistons in the Blake Griffin trade.

The Clippers entered play Sunday ninth in the Western Conference, one game behind the Denver Nuggets for the final playoff spot.

Portland is sixth in the conference at 29-23, trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder by only a half-game for fifth.

Jordan, 29, is enjoying another productive year, averaging 11.6 points, 14.9 rebounds and 1.0 block per game.

He is a one-time All-Star, two-time All-Defensive Team selection and three-time All-NBA choice, and he would add a boost to the Blazers down the stretch.

Portland has a strong backcourt offensively with Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, while center Jusuf Nurkic is making strides as well. If the Blazers could acquire Jordan without giving up any of those players, they would likely be a threat in the Western Conference on the same level as OKC, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the San Antonio Spurs.

The Blazers are seventh in the NBA in rebounding differential, and Jordan would swing the advantage even more in their favor in addition to being a lob threat on offense.

Dealing for Jordan would come with risk, though, since he has a player option for 2018-19 and could test free agency.