Super Bowl 52: Live-Stream Guide, Eagles vs. Patriots NBC TV Coverage Info

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The Super Bowl regularly ranks as the highest-rated television program of the year, and more than 111 million people regularly watch the game.

Those figures, per Sports Media Watch, have turned the Super Bowl from merely the NFL's championship game into the huge societal event that it has become. The Super Bowl regularly draws casual sports fans and even non-sports fans because the event is so huge to American society.

Super Bowl LII will kick off from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC, and the pregame show will commence on the network at 1 p.m.

The game can be live-streamed on NBCSports.com, and that platform will also have pregame programming available to those who choose to view it online.

The game itself should be a high-scoring and close game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Patriots are going for their second consecutive Super Bowl title, their third in four years and sixth in franchise history. If Bill Belichick and Tom Brady are successful, the Pats will tie the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most in league history.

The Eagles do not have the same kind of legacy. They are making their third Super Bowl appearance in team history, and they are looking for their first championship. The Eagles dropped a 27-10 decision to the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XV, and they also lost to the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX by a 24-21 margin.

The Eagles have not won an NFL championship since 1960, when quarterback Norm Van Brocklin led Philadelphia to a 17-13 victory over the Green Bay Packers, and that game was notable because it was the only postseason defeat against a Vince Lombardi-coached team.

The Eagles will give their city quite a bit to celebrate if they can come up with the victory. The Patriots are 4.5-point favorites in the game, according to OddsShark, and the total is 48 points.

Brady, who was named the league's Most Valuable Player Saturday night, threw 32 touchdown passes and eight interceptions during the regular season. He has also thrown five scoring passes and has not thrown an interception in the postseason.

The Eagles had the fourth-ranked defense during the regular season, and they have shown the ability to put the heat on opposing quarterbacks with regularity.

However, Brady has seen every kind of defense that is used in the NFL, and he excels at reading the setup and coming up with an alternative. He also has a slew of talented players in running back Dion Lewis, tight end Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola, Chris Hogan and Brandin Cooks.

The choices available to Brady should allow the Patriots to score four or five touchdowns in this game.

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The Philadelphia offense also appears to be in excellent form, as the Eagles are coming off a 38-7 triumph over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC title game.

Confidence should be quite high on the Philadelphia sidelines, as the Vikings had the No. 1 defense in the league during the regular season, while the Patriots ranked 29th in yardage allowed.

Quarterback Nick Foles threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns against Minnesota, and wideouts Alshon Jeffery, Torrey Smith and Nelson Agholor along with tight end Zach Ertz should be able to get open and make key plays.

However, it's difficult to see the Eagles getting the best of Brady once the game hits the fourth quarter. Brady led the Pats to a huge comeback win in Super Bowl LI over the Atlanta Falcons, and he rallied his team from a 10-point deficit against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC title game.

Brady owns the fourth quarter in the biggest games.

The Patriots win the game with a touchdown in the late going, and their 37-30 triumph will allow them to tie the Steelers for having the most Super Bowl titles in league history.