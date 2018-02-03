Adrian Peterson Says He Wants to Play '4 to 5 More Years' Before Retiring

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Running back Adrian Peterson thinks he has a lot of time left in the NFL.

Per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press, Peterson said there's no reason why he can't play at least four more years.

"At the end of the day, I know I can play," he said. "If you watch football, as far as being an evaluator of talent, if a guy has something left in the tank... he was able to see [I] can still play the game. ... I would want to play maybe 4 more years, 4 to 5 more years."

The past two seasons haven't been kind to Peterson. The 2012 MVP appeared in just three games with the Minnesota Vikings in 2016 because of a torn meniscus.

In 10 games with the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals this season, Peterson averaged 52.9 yards per game and 3.4 yards per carry—his worst marks in a season in which he had at least 100 carries.

Peterson is under contract for 2018, but Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reported the Cardinals will move on.