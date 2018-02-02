4-Star QB Prospect Brevin White Denies Alabama to Stay Committed to Princeton

Credit: Scout.com

Brevin White, a 4-star quarterback recruit in the class of 2018, has decided to stay with the Princeton Tigers despite receiving a late offer from Alabama on Jan. 25.

Per ESPN.com's Tom VanHaaren, White explained why he intends to honor his commitment.

"The main reason I decided to stick was because Princeton offers me opportunities to fulfill my aspirations on and off the field," he said. "Alabama is a first-class institution and a program with a great education, but Princeton checks more boxes personally for me. Princeton is the best fit for who I am."

White is the No. 13 pro-style quarterback in the 2018 class. He announced his commitment to Princeton in July and said he would "get to fulfill [his] dream of playing college football while getting to be at one of the top universities in the world."

Per SEC Country's Chris Kirschner, Alabama outside linebackers coach—and top recruiter—Tosh Lupoi sent White a message one week before the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the Georgia Bulldogs, and it gave the quarterback pause about remaining committed to Princeton.

VanHaaren also noted White officially visited the Crimson Tide last weekend, but it wasn't enough to get him to flip his commitment.

Coming off a national championship, Alabama doesn't have a quarterback in its 2018 recruiting class. The Crimson Tide still have Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa, who led the comeback win over Georgia in the national title game and will be a sophomore in 2018.

Recruiting information courtesy of 247Sports' composite rankings unless otherwise noted.