Jabari Parker Scores 12 in Limited Action in Return from Knee Injury vs. Knicks

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker scored 12 points in 15 minutes in his first game since last February as his team beat the New York Knicks, 92-90, at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Friday.

Parker, who tore his left ACL last season, connected on four of his seven shots from the field and added three rebounds off the bench.

His return came at an ideal time for the Bucks, who announced earlier Friday that guard Malcolm Brogdon is expected to miss six to eight weeks with a partially torn quadriceps tendon.

Milwaukee selected Parker at No. 2 overall in the 2014 NBA draft, but this marked the second time he's suffered a torn ACL in his young career. The first limited him to 25 appearances in his rookie year.

The 22-year-old Chicago native discussed his latest comeback in the Players' Tribune before taking on the Knicks and noted the lessons he's learned extend beyond the court:

"Man, I'm just excited to play again. Yeah, I'll be thinking about what I've lost, but mostly about what I've become by going through something that hasn't been easy. The way I see it now—and I didn't always see it this way—success isn't defined by accomplishments, trophies or awards. If I've learned anything from going through these two injuries is there's no cruise control—not in life or in basketball."

Although it's going to take some time before Parker can prove whether he still has the same bounce and athleticism he did coming out of Duke four years ago, his performance Friday was encouraging from a production standpoint, especially considering the minutes restriction.

Here's a look at the ovation he received from the home crowd when he entered the game:

NBA TV highlighted his first shot, a successful mid-range jumper:

Parker didn't exhibit any major signs of rust. He showed confidence in his offensive game and kept up with the pace of play, which is always tricky since it's hard to simulate the speed of live action in practice.

Chuck Freimund of WSSP commented on the forward's strong effort:

The night became even more memorable for Parker and the Bucks when MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo scored the game-winning basket with one second left.

Milwaukee moved to 28-23 with the win, while New York dropped to 23-30.

Looking ahead, the Bucks haven't provided a timetable for when they expect Parker to start playing a full complement of minutes, but they'll likely build him up slowly. He should move closer to 30 minutes per night for the stretch run of the regular season as they attempt to lock down a playoff berth.

Friday was a terrific first step in the right direction.

The Bucks next play Sunday, when they take on the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center, while the Knicks will try to avoid a three-game losing streak when they face the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden the same day.