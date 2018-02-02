Malcolm Brogdon Quad Injury Diagnosed as Partial Tear; Out 6-8 Weeks

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks announced Friday that guard Malcolm Brogdon has been diagnosed with a partially torn left quadriceps tendon and will be out between six and eight weeks.

Brogdon was helped off the floor during Thursday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center after he fell to the floor following a transition dunk attempt in the second quarter.

Brogdon, 25, is the NBA's reigning Rookie of the Year.

Fresh off a breakout campaign, the 2016 second-round pick is averaging 13.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He's also shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from three.

If there's a glimmer of good news for the Bucks, it's that Jabari Parker will return to the lineup Friday night against the New York Knicks for the first time since tearing his ACL last February.

As long as Brogdon is sidelined, Sterling Brown, Matthew Dellavedova, Tony Snell and Sean Kilpatrick should all see a boost in playing time alongside Eric Bledsoe and Giannis Antetokounmpo.