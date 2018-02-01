Tom Brady MVP Acceptance Speech Appears to Leak at Patriots Press Conference

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2018

ST PAUL, MN - JANUARY 29: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots speaks to the media during SuperBowl LII Media Day at Xcel Energy Center on January 29, 2018 in St Paul, Minnesota. Super Bowl LII will be played between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles on February 4. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

Somebody may have inadvertently spilled the beans for this season's Associated Press NFL MVP award winner.

The Grand Forks Herald's Brad Elliott Schlossman shared a photo of a man carrying a document titled "Brady Acceptance Speech" at a New England Patriots press conference:

The MVP award and other individual awards will be handed out Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.

While the leaked speech would constitute a spoiler, it's not like Tom Brady was any sort of underdog for the league's highest honor. According to OddsShark, he's a 1-3 favorite to win MVP, with Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (2-1) the only other player listed.

Brady would be a deserving MVP winner. Not only did he help New England go 13-3 and clinch the AFC's top seed, but he also threw for a league-high 4,577 yards and 32 touchdowns to just eight interceptions. Football Outsiders ranked Brady first in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) at the quarterback position.

A third MVP award would put him in the same company as Jim Brown, Brett Favre and Johnny Unitas. Only Peyton Manning has more MVPs (five).

Related

    Report: Schiano Expected to Interview for Pats' DC Job

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Report: Schiano Expected to Interview for Pats' DC Job

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Former Bears Coach John Fox Weighing Offers for 2018

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Former Bears Coach John Fox Weighing Offers for 2018

    Bryan Perez
    via Bears Wire

    Vince Wilfork Speaks to Patriots After Practice

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Vince Wilfork Speaks to Patriots After Practice

    Charean Williams
    via ProFootballTalk

    Brady or Belichick, Who Deserves More Credit?

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Brady or Belichick, Who Deserves More Credit?

    via FOX Sports