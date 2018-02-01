Tom Brady MVP Acceptance Speech Appears to Leak at Patriots Press Conference

Tom Brady MVP Acceptance Speech Appears to Leak at Patriots Press ConferenceFebruary 1, 2018
Somebody may have inadvertently spilled the beans for this season's Associated Press NFL MVP award winner.
The Grand Forks Herald's Brad Elliott Schlossman shared a photo of a man carrying a document titled "Brady Acceptance Speech" at a New England Patriots press conference:
Brad E. Schlossman @SchlossmanGF
NFL MVP will be awarded this weekend, but someone was carrying Tom Brady's acceptance speech in plain view of media during Pats presser today.... https://t.co/Oxo2DUKSyJ2018-2-2 03:07:42
The MVP award and other individual awards will be handed out Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.
While the leaked speech would constitute a spoiler, it's not like Tom Brady was any sort of underdog for the league's highest honor. According to OddsShark, he's a 1-3 favorite to win MVP, with Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (2-1) the only other player listed.
Brady would be a deserving MVP winner. Not only did he help New England go 13-3 and clinch the AFC's top seed, but he also threw for a league-high 4,577 yards and 32 touchdowns to just eight interceptions. Football Outsiders ranked Brady first in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) at the quarterback position.
A third MVP award would put him in the same company as Jim Brown, Brett Favre and Johnny Unitas. Only Peyton Manning has more MVPs (five).
