Super Bowl Kickoff Time 2018: National Anthem Start Time and TV Coverage

Joerg Carstensen/Associated Press

Professional party-starter Pink will appropriately handle national anthem duties ahead of Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

The list of previous "Star-Spangled Banner" crooners is a who's who of musical heavyweights—from Beyonce and Whitney Houston to Billy Joel and Cher—and Pink, a 19-time Grammy nominee, only adds to its prestige.

With Leslie Odom Jr. ("America the Beautiful") and Justin Timberlake (halftime headliner) also on the docket, the contest might entertain as many music diehards as football fanatics. So, let's get to the particulars to ensure maximum enjoyment.

2018 Super Bowl Schedule

When: Sunday, February 4, 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

TV Coverage: NBC

Pertinent Info for Pink, Prop Bettors

Credit Pink, who will grab the mic moments before the opening kick, for having impeccable timing.

While any Super Bowl invitation is a great one, the best ones involve witnessing your favorite team fighting for the crown. That's the situation awaiting the singer, who hails from Doylestown, Pennsylvania—a suburb about 25 miles north of Philly—and isn't shy about making her Eagles' fandom known:

She'll hope her hometown team fares better than in its previous two Super Bowl visits.

The Eagles' first visit was a loss to the Oakland Raiders in 1981, and their most recent appearance was a defeat to these same Patriots in 2005. Tom Brady tossed for 236 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the latter matchup, while wide receiver Deion Branch captured the MVP award by tying a then-Super Bowl record with 11 receptions for 133 yards.

But with all of that in the past, let's focus on what's important in the near future—the anthem length, Pink's hair color and all the other prop bets attached to her performance.

Oddsmakers expect Pink's rendition to come in over the two-minute mark, per OddsShark. The over sits as a minus-140 favorite (bet $140 to win $100), while the under carries even odds.

Those who don't want to track a stopwatch during her singing—or want extra action on top of it—can wager on items like whether she'll be airborne at any point (no is minus-200), forget or omit a word (no is minus-500) or say "Eagles" before, during or after the anthem (no is minus-150). There are also five hair colors to gamble on, with odds favoring either pink/red (plus-150) or white/blonde (plus-175).

The only odds Pink might concern herself with, though, is the current spread—Pats by 4.5. She can only aim to make her rendition so rousing that it inspires her underdogs.