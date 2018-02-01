Knicks' Trade Rumors: NY Could Deal 1st-Round Pick to Move Joakim Noah

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The New York Knicks would reportedly be willing to include a first-round draft pick to entice teams into trading for Joakim Noah.

Per Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders, the Knicks are open to using their 2018 first-round pick as part of a package that includes Noah to avoid trying to buy him out or carrying his salary-cap hit for next season.

Noah left the Knicks last week after a "heated verbal exchange" with head coach Jeff Hornacek during practice, per Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

Outside of a top-eight Eastern Conference playoff position with a 23-29 record, the Knicks would be in the draft lottery if the season ended today.

Kyler noted the Knicks don't feel they are bad enough to get one of the top players in the 2018 draft class and they already have a roster of young talent to build around.

Noah has only appeared in 53 games over the past two seasons since signing a four-year deal with the Knicks in July 2016. He is still owed $37.8 million over the next two seasons, per Spotrac.

In seven games this season, Noah is averaging 1.7 points and 2.0 rebounds. His last appearance with the Knicks was on Jan. 23 in a 123-112 loss against the Golden State Warriors.