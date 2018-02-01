Joe Johnson Trade Rumors: Jazz SG 'Angling' for Move Before Deadline

Timothy Rapp
February 1, 2018

DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 24: Joe Johnson #6 of the Utah Jazz shoots the ball against the Detroit Pistons on January 24, 2018 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Schwegler/Getty Images

Veteran swingman Joe Johnson is "angling behind the scenes for a trade out of Utah," according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Stein added that it will be "interesting to see if he becomes a buyout candidate for contenders should no deal materialize before the Feb. 8 trade buzzer."

Johnson, 36, is averaging 7.3 points and 3.4 rebounds in 22 minutes per game, largely coming off the bench. He's appeared in 29 games in total, though a wrist injury early in the season cost him 21 games.

The seven-time All-Star—who averaged at least 16 points for 10 straight seasons in the prime of his career—is now a solid scorer to bring off the bench. With Utah looking unlikely to fight their way into the playoff conversation in the Western Conference, however, it wouldn't be surprising if Johnson tried to work his way onto a contending roster.

The Jazz are currently 22-28, and while the injury to DeMarcus Cousins in New Orleans and the Blake Griffin trade away from the Los Angeles Clippers could open the door for some other teams to sneak into the playoff picture—especially if Griffin was the first domino to drop in an L.A. firesale—Utah has never quite jelled this season after losing Gordon Hayward and George Hill in free agency.

Johnson is unlikely to fetch much in a trade, but it's easy to imagine a number of teams being interested in his services should Utah go the buyout route. 

