WWE Mixed Match Challenge: Zayn, Lynch vs. Strowman, Bliss Winner and Reaction

Credit: WWE.com

Week 3 of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge featured one of the most anticipated matches of the entire tournament, as Raw women's champion Alexa Bliss teamed with The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman, to battle SmackDown's Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch.

Would the underdogs from the blue brand pull off the big upset, or would the unstoppable force and Little Miss Bliss roll to victory?

Fans in Philadelphia found out in what was another unique entry into the tournament.

The Match

Lynch and Bliss kicked things off.

Longtime rivals dating back to Bliss' time on SmackDown, the Superstars carried the balk of the match, as Zayn portrayed the cowardly heel who clearly wanted nothing to do with tangling with Strowman.

When Lynch did tag him in, Zayn ran and evaded his former rival before tagging his Straight Fire tag team partner back into the match.

Late, Strowman finally got his hands on Zayn, gorilla pressing him overhead and tossing him into the stands.

Back inside the squared circle, Bliss scaled the ropes before standing on the shoulders of her massive partner. She launched herself off with Twisted Bliss and scored the pinfall victory on Lynch, ensuring her team will live to fight another day.

Grade

B

Analysis

This was more story than substance, but what a compelling story was told.

Zayn is absolutely perfect as the cowardly villain, an obnoxious heel that talks a big game, is overtly arrogant but runs from the fight when it presents itself.

Especially when said fight is 6'8" and 385 pounds of nasty, destructive Strowman.

Lynch was so sympathetic, left to fight the battle by herself. She was resilient and tried so hard, on her birthday, to secure the win but was unable to pull it out.

Of the three MMC bouts so far, this one was the finest example of what the tournament can be, rather than a series of matches for matches' sake. It was fun, entertaining, showcased the often underrated Lynch and emphasized Zayn's heel persona.