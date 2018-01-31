WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 30

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

SmackDown Live general manager Daniel Bryan promised us two things last week when he announced a new GM for 205 Live and a solution to finding a new cruiserweight champion would be revealed on Tuesday's show.

Up until now, Raw manager Kurt Angle has been referenced as the authority figure behind the cruiserweight division, but he only ever appeared with members of the 205 Live roster on Raw.

Giving the brand its own manager may help give fans the impression that the creative team is actually putting effort into writing the show, but we will only know after the new GM has been around for a little while.

As far as the title is concerned, the new GM announced a 16-man tournament to crown a new champion, with the final match set for WrestleMania 34.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.