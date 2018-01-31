WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 30

WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 30January 31, 2018
SmackDown Live general manager Daniel Bryan promised us two things last week when he announced a new GM for 205 Live and a solution to finding a new cruiserweight champion would be revealed on Tuesday's show.
Up until now, Raw manager Kurt Angle has been referenced as the authority figure behind the cruiserweight division, but he only ever appeared with members of the 205 Live roster on Raw.
Giving the brand its own manager may help give fans the impression that the creative team is actually putting effort into writing the show, but we will only know after the new GM has been around for a little while.
As far as the title is concerned, the new GM announced a 16-man tournament to crown a new champion, with the final match set for WrestleMania 34.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.
The New Face of 205 Live
- Drake Maverick sounds like a rejected name from a bad screenplay about a reckless secret agent.
- The idea of a tournament to crown a new champion is interesting, but Cedric Alexander would be right to feel cheated out of the opportunity he earned before the title was vacated.
- Maverick makes Bryan look tall in comparison.
Bryan opened the show with a man who is recognizable to anyone who has been watching TNA for the past few years.
Rockstar Spud was named the new GM of 205 Live, but he wasn't introduced by the monicker anyone familiar with his work will recognize. His new name is Drake Maverick.
That's right, folks. WWE actually named him Drake Maverick. Let that sink in for a moment before proceeding with the rest of this recap.
His first order of business was to announce a 16-man tournament to crown a new cruiserweight champion, with the final match taking place at WrestleMania.
As far as introductions to the WWE Universe go, this was about as weak as they come. Spud did his best under the circumstances, but this was rushed.
WWE assumes fans will know who he is from his time in TNA, but that is being generous. The reason people know AJ Styles is because he was around when TNA was at its height in popularity. Spud was only around during the downward spiral that came years later.
Hopefully, with time and effort, Maverick can become a respectable authority figure in the division.
Grade: D
Notes and Highlights
Cedric Alexander vs. Gran Metalik
- WWE needs to move Sin Cara to the cruiserweight division and make the stable of masked Superstars four members strong. He would mesh well with Metalik and Lince Dorado, and we already know he and Kalisto can work together.
- The Spanish Fly is one of the most impressive moves in Alexander's repertoire.
- Metalik's DDT to Alexander looked amazing. The King of the Ropes spiked him right on his head.
The Cruiserweight Championship tournament is an opportunity for WWE to put together some interesting combinations we haven't seen a thousand times.
WWE wasted no time giving us a babyface vs. babyface match when Alexander battled the man who made it all the way to the finals of the Cruiserweight Classic with TJP, Gran Metalik.
Metalik and Alexander are similar in a lot of ways. They both like to fly, they are bigger than most of the other cruiserweights and they can work a more technical style if they need to.
This was a solid performance from two capable Superstars, but it felt like they were holding back at times. We have seen them steal the show against other opponents on countless occasions, but they chose to work a slightly slower pace than expected.
They started to pick up steam at the end, but the match ended abruptly after a Lumbar Check from Alexander put Metalik away in the first round.
Grade: B-
Notes and Highlights
Tyler Bate vs. TJP
- Drew Gulak was shown trying to suck up to Maverick by giving him a bouquet of roses. Maverick regifted them to a production assistant before walking away.
- This is the best TJP has looked in months. When he is in the ring with someone on the same level, it's likely they will outshine everyone on the card.
- The airplane spin isn't used enough in pro wrestling these days.
Tyler Bate has stolen the show almost every time he has entered a WWE ring, so seeing his name included with the 16 Superstars in the cruiserweight title tournament was a pleasant surprise.
His opponent in the next first-round match was the man who won the whole CWC to become the first champion in the division, TJP.
Having the first UK champion battle the first cruiserweight champion should be a match worthy of being on a pay-per-view, so expectations were high going into this one.
This was much more technical than Alexander vs. Metalik. The pace was a bit slower, but it didn't hurt the performance because everything they did was timed perfectly.
After both men came close to winning on multiple occasions, TJP picked up a shocking victory by rolling up Bate with a handful of tights.
Grade: B+
Notes and Highlights