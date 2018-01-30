Twitter Explodes as James Harden Records 1st-Ever 60-Point Triple-Double

James Harden has put together plenty of big games in the past few years, but he outdid himself with his historic effort Tuesday night against the Orlando Magic.

The guard finished with 60 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds and four steals while helping the Houston Rockets earn a 114-107 win.

He put himself in the record books in a few ways with the incredible showing:

Harden was nearly unstoppable throughout the game, shooting 19-of-30 from the field and 17-of-18 from the free-throw line:

Many were impressed by the showing:

Chris Paul was proud of his teammate's performance:

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade also praised their rival:

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey made sure to let people know he was there to witness the feat:

Harden's massive outing raised questions about how this changes the MVP race:

This was just Harden's third triple-double this year after he totaled 22 last season, but it was one of the best in NBA history. After one night of rest, he will hope to keep it going in his next matchup Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs.

