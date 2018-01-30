Twitter Explodes as James Harden Records 1st-Ever 60-Point Triple-Double

Twitter Explodes as James Harden Records 1st-Ever 60-Point Triple-DoubleJanuary 30, 2018
James Harden has put together plenty of big games in the past few years, but he outdid himself with his historic effort Tuesday night against the Orlando Magic.
The guard finished with 60 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds and four steals while helping the Houston Rockets earn a 114-107 win.
He put himself in the record books in a few ways with the incredible showing:
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Big night for @JHarden13! #BEARDING 🏀 New franchise record with 60 points 🏀 1st ever 60 point triple-double in #NBA history (60pts/11ast/10reb) https://t.co/YGLKqzjRhV2018-1-31 03:22:32
StatMuse @statmuse
James Harden 60-point night: ✅ Career-high ✅ Rockets franchise high ✅ First 60-point triple-double in NBA history ✅ Only 60-point scorer this season https://t.co/YfTWvydYG92018-1-31 03:19:06
Chris Towers @CTowersCBS
James Harden now has three of the five highest-scoring point-rebound-assist triple-doubles ever.2018-1-31 03:35:59
Harden was nearly unstoppable throughout the game, shooting 19-of-30 from the field and 17-of-18 from the free-throw line:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Unreal. 60 PTS 10 REBS 11 ASTS 4 STLS The Beard went OFF 🔥 https://t.co/IRCVp4wBFR2018-1-31 03:23:19
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
James Harden finished with 60 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds tonight. His teammates combined for 54 points and 6 assists in the win. https://t.co/AwgIsEz3UU2018-1-31 03:32:00
Many were impressed by the showing:
Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 @JoshEberley
Harden’s game tonight > Kobe’s 81.2018-1-31 03:17:22
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
It’s 2018 and James Harden getting a 60 point triple-double on 30 shots doesn’t even feel that crazy anymore tbh2018-1-31 03:17:41
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
What's crazy is that's arguably not the best line of James Harden's career. Hard to top last season's 53 points, 16 rebounds, 17 assists on 14-26 FG vs. Knicks. https://t.co/MkJmhF7Ygk2018-1-31 03:22:03
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
James Harden with a career-high 60 and a win over the Magic! https://t.co/I6RU9p6MjC2018-1-31 03:18:42
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
James Harden was conceived in NBA Jam https://t.co/UlBNAODCl92018-1-31 03:27:38
Chris Paul was proud of his teammate's performance:
Chris Paul @CP3
History!!! 🤘🏾@JHarden13 https://t.co/NWwD4zYJqk2018-1-31 04:49:18
LeBron James and Dwyane Wade also praised their rival:
LeBron James @KingJames
C’mon @JHarden13!!! Now that’s insane G! 60 point Triple Dub. Sheesh!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥2018-1-31 04:24:13
DWade @DwyaneWade
Okay @JHarden13 you’re not playing fair!!!2018-1-31 04:36:21
Rockets general manager Daryl Morey made sure to let people know he was there to witness the feat:
Daryl Morey @dmorey
Just wanted to mark the occasion that I was here for this one https://t.co/kCRNB8bkKn2018-1-31 03:18:58
Harden's massive outing raised questions about how this changes the MVP race:
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
James Harden is easily the MVP front-runner at this point. By the way, it’s great to see a player trending on Twitter for good news and not a devastating injury.2018-1-31 03:25:35
Chris Mannix @ChrisMannixYS
The James Harden-LeBron James MVP battle is a lot of fun to watch.2018-1-31 03:19:35
This was just Harden's third triple-double this year after he totaled 22 last season, but it was one of the best in NBA history. After one night of rest, he will hope to keep it going in his next matchup Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs.
Winners and Losers from Smith Trade