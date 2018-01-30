LeGarrette Blount Beats Rob Gronkowski in Madden 18 Ahead of Super Bowl 52

Michael Perez/Associated Press

As players and fans get ready for Super Bowl LII, LeGarrette Blount got an initial win for the Eagles with his Madden 18 victory over Rob Gronkowski Tuesday.

The Philadelphia running back represented his team in what could be a preview of Sunday's battle, earning a 33-13 win over the New England Patriots.

The two former teammates competed on an Xbox One X at the Mall of America in Minnesota, and Blount proved to have the better video game skills on this day.

The two athletes were mostly filled with smiles during the competition, although there was sometimes serious drama with two men trying to win:

In reality, it was all good fun between two players relaxing before much more commotion over the weekend.

Blount was clearly the better gamer between the two, having no trouble building up an early lead with his Eagles.

He got on the board early on a long screen pass to Torrey Smith but changed the game with a pair of interceptions returned for a touchdown in the first half. He also called his own number at the goal line for a short rushing touchdown by the virtual Blount.

This all helped the Eagles build up a 27-0 lead before Gronk finally cut the lead to 27-6 at halftime.

Although the second half was closer, Blount remained ahead and scored the clinching touchdown with just over a minute left in the game. To add insult to injury, he went for two despite a 20-point lead.

This would likely cause plenty of fights in living rooms around the country, but Gronkowski remained civil. Of course, he didn't have a whole lot of ground for complaining after throwing four interceptions with Tom Brady.

The result will obviously have no bearing on Sunday's Super Bowl between the Eagles and Patriots, but it will add some fun bragging rights for Blount heading into the big game.