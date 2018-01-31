Super Bowl Commercials 2018: Updated Ad Info, Prop Bets and Movie Trailer Debuts

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are set to clash in Super Bowl LII on Sunday, but for those who aren't inclined to focus entirely on football, there will be no shortage of welcomed distractions surrounding the big game.

Chief among them are the commercials, which represent the advertising holy grail due to the massive viewing audience the Super Bowl receives annually.

Companies attempt to get the most they can out of the ads due to the high cost of running them, and that usually leads to some unforgettable spots for products and movies.

Also, prop bets allow viewers to wager on things that have little to do with the actual Super Bowl itself, and that can go a long way toward keeping less serious fans occupied.

Ahead of the battle between New England and Philadelphia for NFL supremacy, here is a look at the latest news regarding Super Bowl commercials and prop bets.

Updated Ad Info

Companies always have to dig deep in their pockets to get in the advertising game on Super Bowl Sunday, and things are no different in 2018.

According to Richard Deitsch of Sports Illustrated, an NBC Sports ad executive said a 30-second commercial will cost an average of more than $5 million to run.

That is right in line with last year's cost, as advertisers were paying between $5 million and $5.5 million per 30-second ad during Super Bowl LI, according to Variety (h/t SI.com).

The Super Bowl is king when it comes to commercials. SI.com's Charlotte Carroll wrote that a 30-second ad during Game 7 of the 2016 World Series cost roughly $500,000.

Despite the massive cost, several high-profile companies and products have already thrown their hats into the Super Bowl ring.

Super Bowl commercials tend to run the gamut from touching to funny to absurd, and early indications are that the Super Bowl LII ads will keep that trend going.

In one commercial, Stella Artois is partnering with Water.org. It features actor Matt Damon telling viewers how they can help bring clean water to developing nations:

Along that same vein, Budweiser is releasing an ad showing its charitable side as well.

In the ad, a Budweiser plant ships canned water to areas that have been hit by natural disasters over the past several months, including Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico:

Shifting toward humor, Febreze does a great job appealing to the Super Bowl audience.

Its ad features a man whose "bleep don't stink," but the commercial is quick to remind viewers that those attending their Super Bowl party likely aren't so fortunate:

Mountain Dew and Doritos always err on the side of comedy with their commercials, and while that may be the case once again on Super Bowl Sunday, the teaser for their joint ad features an intense stare-down between actors Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman:

Little is given away, but the potential for the commercial is huge considering how talented both Dinklage and Freeman are.

The final determination won't be made until Super Bowl Sunday comes and goes, but there are several ads already in the running for best of the night, and they figure to make the $5 million price tag worthwhile.

Movie Trailer Debuts

Movie studios tend to be secretive about what movies they intend to advertise during the Super Bowl, but based on the information currently available, multiple blockbusters could take center stage Sunday.

According to Brian Steinberg of Variety, Universal and Paramount will run Super Bowl ads, while it is unclear if Warner Brothers, 20th Century Fox or Lionsgate will participate.

Per Anthony D'Alessandro of Deadline, Universal is likely to run spots for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, as well as Skyscraper, starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Possible trailers for Paramount reportedly include Mission: Impossible - Fallout and horror thriller A Quiet Place.

Netflix is also in line to get involved in the movie trailer act, as D'Alessandro reported that Netflix is closing in on buying Cloverfield sequel God Particle from Paramount.

Disney generally advertise movies during the Super Bowl too, and while it has not confirmed its involvement, there are a few possibilities.

Superhero movies Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War are reportedly in the running. The long-awaited The Incredibles 2 and A Wrinkle in Time could also be in the mix, but according to Brian Gallagher of MovieWeb, Solo: A Star Wars Story will likely not get the Super Bowl treatment.

Although nothing is set in stone, the lineup appears to be a strong one, and it looks as though moviegoers are in for a busy several months.

All of the aforementioned movies are potential blockbusters, and the fact their trailers could be seen by millions on Super Bowl Sunday bodes well for their eventual box-office success.

Prop Bets

The Super Bowl is one of the few sporting events that has become a pop-culture phenomenon capable of drawing the interest of non-sports fans.

A big reason for that, however, is that the Super Bowl is more of a spectacle than a normal athletic competition.

That is especially apparent when it comes to the pregame presentation, as well as the halftime show.

For those planning on paying close attention to those moments, OddsShark has a way to make the viewing experience even more interesting.

Essentially anything going on during the Super Bowl has a prop bet attached to it, including whether the opening coin toss will be heads or tails.

It's a guessing game, and there isn't a ton of rhyme or reason to many of the props, but it makes for a fun atmosphere, as it gives those without a rooting interest in the game something to cheer for.

Many of the props are related to Pink's singing of the national anthem and Justin Timberlake's halftime show.

Bettors can wager on Pink's hair color (pink or red is the favorite, naturally), whether she'll be airborne at any point during the performance, whether she'll forget a word and how long it will take her to complete the anthem.

For Timberlake, prop bets relate to his shoe color, whether any former NSYNC members will perform with him and whether Janet Jackson and the wardrobe malfunction from Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004 will be mentioned.