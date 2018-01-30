WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Jan. 30

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Tuesday's WWE SmackDown didn't linger on what unfolded at the Royal Rumble on Sunday. The first episode following Sunday's pay-per-view looked forward instead, planting seeds aplenty.

The night was not as entertaining as Monday's Raw, and there was no great match to speak of. SmackDown was more subtle, moving along midcard narratives and setting up what's ahead for the blue brand's championships.

AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura, who are set to collide at WrestleMania 34 on April 8, teamed up. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn played the blue brand's unhappy couple. And as for SmackDown's titles, the show offered a hint at what's next for tag champ The Usos, and Rusev stepped up to earn a shot against United States champ Bobby Roode.

None of it will make big headlines. But there was a lot to pick apart.

Read on for a breakdown of Tuesday's show from the opening promo to the tag team main event.