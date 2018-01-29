Blake Griffin Trade to Pistons for Avery Bradley, More Ignites Twitter Reaction

Blake Griffin Trade to Pistons for Avery Bradley, More Ignites Twitter ReactionJanuary 29, 2018
The Los Angeles Clippers shook up the basketball world Monday when they traded star forward Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons less than a year after they traded Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the news and shared the details of the trade on Twitter:
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Clippers and Pistons have agreed on a deal to trade Blake Griffin for Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley, Boban Marjanovic, a first-round and a second-round draft pick, league sources tell ESPN.2018-1-29 23:32:41
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Clippers are includig Brice Johnson and Willie Reed in the trade, league sources tell ESPN.2018-1-29 23:34:15
Naturally, NBA Twitter was quick to react, largely with shock. Some of the surprise appeared to come from the man himself:
Blake Griffin @blakegriffin32
https://t.co/1uoIZ0Sxcc2018-1-30 00:08:11
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Just…wow. https://t.co/Kwj6n3SERV2018-1-29 23:36:54
Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 @JoshEberley
Me this morning: This might be a quiet deadline. George Hill? Bleh. Me right now: https://t.co/nGTMiFTCwP2018-1-29 23:34:06
Royce Young of ESPN.com shared an interesting tidbit from colleague Zach Lowe detailing the Clippers' pitch to keep Griffin in Los Angeles during the offseason:
Royce Young @royceyoung
Pretty awkward to re-read this from @ZachLowe_NBA on the Clippers free agency pitch to Blake Griffin from just last summer. https://t.co/eDYz5tIto82018-1-29 23:27:41
Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reacted in a similar manner:
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
First reaction to Clippers trading Blake Griffin: they literally pitched him on being Mr Clipper with a grand free agent presentation in June. Today they ship him to Detroit. Oof!2018-1-29 23:53:29
Chris Herring of ESPN looked back at another part of Griffin's recruitment:
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Ah, man -- I TOTALLY forgot the Clippers made these shirts for Blake's FA pitch. We should've seen this coming. https://t.co/C2RPBmoLgI2018-1-29 23:57:38
Griffin ultimately signed a five-year deal to stay with the Clippers only to get traded to the Pistons.
Others were focused on the Boban Marjanovic side of the deal:
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Operation: Become Best Friends With Boban In LA. Engaged.2018-1-29 23:35:09
Bill Landis @BillLandis25
Boban! What a steal https://t.co/Ch0S3e2LYR2018-1-29 23:35:05
Arash Markazi of ESPN underscored just how difficult it will be for the Clippers to contend in the Western Conference without Griffin moving forward:
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
This morning: The Clippers are one game out of the eight seed and just two games out of the six seed. Tonight: https://t.co/EqdH6pov0p2018-1-29 23:34:34
Andrew Sharp of Sports Illustrated suggested they are taking more of a long-term approach to contention:
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
It looks like the Clippers are clearing space for summer 2019, when Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler, and Kawhi Leonard are all free agents2018-1-29 23:33:56
Here are some of the best of the rest:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Only one left... https://t.co/zuDRuQM85D2018-1-29 23:39:39
Ben Axelrod @BenAxelrod
Austin Rivers outlasting CP3, Blake and probably DeAndre Jordan in Los Angeles is... something.2018-1-29 23:36:49
Dan Favale @danfavale
"CP3 can't use the Clippers' secret locker-room entrance to come at me if i play for the Pistons" https://t.co/KrRVyqFLOi2018-1-29 23:20:01
Vince Staples @vincestaples
Chris Kaman ain’t die for this.2018-1-29 23:48:08
While much of the focus was on the Clippers losing Griffin despite sitting just a game out of playoff position in the Western Conference, the Pistons picked up one of the better forwards in the league for their own push.
Griffin is averaging 22.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game this season and will give Detroit another interior presence alongside Andre Drummond.
Detroit is 22-26 and in the middle of an eight-game losing streak, but it is just three games behind the Philadelphia 76ers for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. It now has an All-Star caliber player to help lead a comeback up the standings, and he figures to be particularly motivated on Feb. 9 when the Pistons host the Clippers.
Report: Clips Believe LeBron Will Consider Signing