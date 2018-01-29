Chris Long Says He Wouldn't Visit Donald Trump at White House If Eagles Win

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 21: Chris Long #56 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks of the field after his teams win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Minnesota Vikings 38-7. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long became the latest athlete to say he wouldn't attend the White House to visit President Donald Trump if his team won a championship. 

"No, I'm not going to the White House," he said on the Pardon My Take podcast when asked what he'll do if the Eagles defeat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Sunday (h/t Chris Chavez of SI.com). "Are you kidding me?"

Long did not join the Patriots at the White House after the team won the championship last season. He explained that decision in a video from Green Stripe News.

"My son grows up, and I believe the legacy of our president is going to be what it is, I don't want him to say, 'Hey dad, why'd you go [to the White House] when you knew the right thing was to not go?'" he noted.

Long has been a vocal supporter of players such as Colin Kaepernick and Malcolm Jenkins who have protested racial discrimination and police brutality by taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem and who have worked in the community:

Long also donated all of his 2017 game checks to charity.

He's hardly the only athlete to speak out against Trump or to publicly say he wouldn't visit the White House. Trump and the Golden State Warriors exchanged a public war of words after Stephen Curry said he didn't want to visit the White House. The Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James stood up for Curry in that exchange.

More recently, U.S. Olympians such as Gus Kenworthy, Lindsey Vonn, Nathan Chen and Adam Rippon all said they wouldn't accept invitations to the White House if offered them after the 2018 Games.

