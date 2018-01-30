Super Bowl Halftime Show 2018: Odds, Predictions for Justin Timberlake

VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

As the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots prepare to do battle Sunday in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Justin Timberlake is getting ready to perform at halftime in the NFL Championship Game.

Timberlake, one of the foremost musicians and entertainers who is clearly on the A-list, is making his third halftime performance in the big game.

His last was quite controversial, as he was involved in the "wardrobe malfunction" that left Janet Jackson's breast exposed in front of millions of television viewers in 2004.

Timberlake is unlikely to be involved in any such incident this time around. He will have 13 minutes of time on the stage to entertain the fans in Minneapolis, as well as millions of television viewers.

In addition to putting on a show that he hopes will be nearly as memorable as the one he took part in with Jackson in 2004 without any of the attendant controversy, fans will have an opportunity to make quite a few prop bets surrounding the halftime show.

Two of those prop bets are connected to Timberlake's choice of footwear and whether he will wear a hat or not.

OddsShark reports one of the props concerns the color of the footwear he will wear when he begins his show. Those who believe JT will wear white shoes are offered that prop at -125, meaning a bettor would have to risk $125 to win $100.

Black shoes are the second choice at +175 (risk $100 to earn a $175 profit), followed by brown/beige at +700, blue or green at +1000, red at +1600 and yellow at +2000.

Another clothing option concerns Timberlake's choice of a hat. If he is wearing one when he comes out to perform, bettors can reap the rewards of a +350 bet, but those who say he won't be wearing a chapeau will have to risk +600 odds in order to get a payoff of $100.

Timberlake's song choice is likely to be one of the more popular prop-betting options.

OddsShark lists "Can't Stop the Feeling!" at +350, followed by "Rock Your Body" at +450, "Filthy" at +450, "SexyBack" at +500, "True Colors" at +600, "What Goes Around Comes Around" at +650, "Like I Love You" at +700, "TKO" at +800, "Mirrors" at +1000, "Cry Me a River" at +1400 and "Senorita" at +1400.

Since Timberlake performed with Jackson in 2004, bettors can wager on whether she will make a return performance this time around. Those who think Jackson will show up and perform again are offered that wager at +500, while the no side comes at a price of -800. The same odds are offered for Britney Spears, who had a relationship with Timberlake between 1999 and 2002, according to eonline.com.

Technically minded fans can make a wager on the type of microphone JT will use in his halftime performance. Those who believe he will wear a headset can make that bet at +120, while those who think he will use a more traditional handheld microphone can make that bet at -150.

Predictions

The first halftime wager that gets our attention is Timberlake's choice of a hat. The prop bet is whether he will be wearing one at the start of the show. The feeling here is that he will come out wearing a cap at the start, and while he may throw it or take it off at some point, he will have it on when he comes on stage, so we will take the "yes" option at +350.

Timberlake seems to favor white shoes in some of his public appearances, but there's no point in making that wager at -125 odds. Long shots like green, red and yellow hold no appeal, but blue will get it done at +1000. We will make a small wager on that option.

Finally, let's take a look at his song choices. "SexyBack" is his all-time top hit, according to Billboard, and since that comes at plus-500 odds, we will make that wager. If his top song brings that kind of huge return, it has to be considered a sharp wager.