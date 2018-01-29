Giancarlo Stanton Says Jose Fernandez Predicted He'd Win MVP, Join Yankees

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2018

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 11: Giancarlo Stanton #27 is congratulated by teammate Jose Fernandez #16 of the Miami Marlins after the final round during the 2016 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Petco Park on Monday, July 11, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Andy Hayt/San Diego Padres/Getty Images)
Andy Hayt/Getty Images

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton said late teammate Jose Fernandez predicted he would win MVP someday and even said the two would be teammates in New York if things didn't work out in Miami.

"He said, 'If this doesn't work out down here (in Miami), I'm going to be a free agent and I'm going to be with the Yankees, and I'm taking you with me,'" Stanton told those gathered at the Baseball Writers' Association of America dinner Sunday night in Manhattan. "Now that I'm here, I'm going to take a little piece of him and bring it with me."

Stanton was on hand to accept his NL MVP award and appeared alongside new teammate Aaron Judge, who was awarded the AL Rookie of the Year. 

Fernandez died Sept. 25, 2016, in a boating accident at age 24. 

Viewed as the cornerstones of the Miami Marlins franchise, Fernandez and Stanton were also close friends. 

Stanton hit .281/.376/.631 with 59 home runs and 132 runs batted in last season. His 59 home runs were the most in MLB since Sammy Sosa hit 64 and Barry Bonds set the single-season record with 73 in 2001. The Marlins shipped him to New York in exchange for second baseman Starlin Castro and prospects in December as part of their full-scale rebuilding effort.

Former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter now partially owns the club and controls the Marlins' baseball operations. 

"This has been an amazing ride," Stanton said. "I'm excited to be here in New York and experience the big city and bright lights...[Fernandez] was a big factor in achieving this and doing something special for him, that was a big part of this season."

Stanton and Judge are set to become perhaps the best one-two slugging punch in baseball. Broadcasting legend Bob Costas introduced them to the crowd in New York on Sunday as the "modern-day Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris." 

Related

    Indians Fans React to Chief Wahoo News

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Indians Fans React to Chief Wahoo News

    WKYC
    via WKYC

    Bold Predictions for Every Top FA and Trade Target

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Bold Predictions for Every Top FA and Trade Target

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Indians Will Stop Using Chief Wahoo Logo Next Year

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Indians Will Stop Using Chief Wahoo Logo Next Year

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Orioles-Yankees Jacoby Ellsbury Deal Possible?

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Orioles-Yankees Jacoby Ellsbury Deal Possible?

    NJ.com
    via NJ.com