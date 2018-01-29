Borussia Dortmund Reportedly Approach Chelsea over Michy Batshuayi January Loan

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly contacted Chelsea over a possible January loan move for Michy Batshuayi.

According to Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws, Sevilla are also interested in the Belgium international striker and are said to have agreed personal terms with the 24-year-old:

Dortmund are likely to be on the hunt for a new forward in the final stages of the transfer window, as according to John Cross of the Daily Mirror, Arsenal are set to secure Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's signing.

Terreur noted that Chelsea want to find a replacement for Batshuayi before they agree to let him leave.

Miguel Delaney of The Independent reported the Blues are considering Arsenal star Olivier Giroud and Leicester City striker Islam Slimani as options, with a deal for AS Roma sharpshooter Edin Dzeko looking unlikely.

TF-Images/Getty Images

Aubameyang's transfer appears set to trigger a number of different moves, with Batshuayi seemingly key to the process.

After all, replacing someone like the Gabon international will be a massive ask for Dortmund. It's no surprise they are seeking to add someone who has shown tremendous productivity in the final third.

While Batshuayi has been on the fringes of this Chelsea team for much of the campaign, he's still been one of the team's most prolific players, per OptaJoe:

There are clearly areas of his game the former Olympique de Marseille man can improve. His hold-up play is often erratic. As is his utilisation of the ball outside the penalty area. Those weaknesses mean Batshuayi can often find himself on the periphery of games.

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

But there are still a lot of things to admire about the striker. His pace, power and determination mean he's regularly in dangerous positions; his finishing, meanwhile, is the strongest facet of his game.

With that in mind, Tom Coast of Sport Witness believes a switch to Westfalenstadion would be a smart choice:

There will be plenty of Chelsea supporters unhappy at the decision to send Batshuayi out on loan given the goalscoring prowess he's showcased this season.

The aforementioned possible Blues targets may all be stronger with their back to goal and offer more of a presence at the point of the attack. But Giroud and Slimani have both been out of favour with their respective sides this term too, and it's debatable whether either would be an upgrade on the Belgian.

Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph believes Chelsea should put faith in the forward:

Batshuayi will be keen to get more minutes during the remainder of the season, especially with the 2018 FIFA World Cup to come in the summer.

Alvaro Morata is ahead of him in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, and another forward's arrival would surely limit Batshuayi's chances even more. At Dortmund, he would get a chance to show he can lead the line and would fill the void left by the sale of one of the game's most dangerous forwards.