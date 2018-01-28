Alicia Fox to Miss WWE Royal Rumble 2018, Mixed Match Challenge Due to Injury

Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images

Alicia Fox is set to miss the WWE 2018 Royal Rumble after it was confirmed the female Superstar has sustained an injury.

Raw general manager Kurt Angle said Fox will be missing from Sunday's event and will also be absent from the upcoming Mixed Match Challenge.

The 31-year-old was set to appear in the first-ever women's Royal Rumble affair, with the Florida-born athlete remaining prominent on Raw in recent months.

Angle also confirmed Goldust is preparing to find a new partner for the Mixed Match Challenge series.

Fox has outlasted many of her peers in WWE, winning the Divas Championship in 2010 before the revolution in the women's division.

The Superstar captained the women's team at the recent Survivor Series five-on-five match but was eliminated when Naomi pinned her.

Fox will be hugely disappointed to miss one of the most important matches in women's wrestling history, but it was unlikely she would have been one of the main contenders in a field full of world-class talent.