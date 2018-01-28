Patriots Rumors: Colts 'Intend' to Hire Josh McDaniels as Head Coach

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts reportedly plan to hire New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as their new head coach following Super Bowl LII next Sunday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN provided the update Sunday after the Colts met with the Pats assistant Friday.

McDaniels has long been the rumored favorite to replace Chuck Pagano, who was fired last month following Indianapolis' 4-12 campaign.

Although the 41-year-old Ohio native hasn't discussed the Colts' job publicly during the Patriots' latest postseason run, he's maintained his interest in getting a second opportunity as a head coach after a two-year stint with the Denver Broncos starting in 2009.

"There's only 32 of those in the world," McDaniels told reporters in 2016. "Those are opportunities that don't come along very often, and if you would ever to be so fortunate and blessed to have another opportunity to do it, and for myself it would be the second time. It would be an opportunity that I would look forward to."

He's won five Super Bowls as a member of the New England staff but failed to find similar success in Denver. The team posted an 8-8 record during his first season in charge and struggled en route to a 3-9 start in 2010 before he was let go.

If officially hired by the Colts next week, he'll inherit a roster with an immediate future heavily dependent on the health of quarterback Andrew Luck.

The 28-year-old Stanford product is one of the league's most dangerous passers when healthy, throwing 40 touchdown passes in 2014 and 31 in 2016. He missed the entire 2017 campaign due to a slow recovery from offseason shoulder surgery, however.

Colts owner Jim Irsay emphatically stated during a press conference earlier this month the organization expects its franchise signal-caller to return in 2018:

"When you talk about me being an optimist, I am. But I'm a realist too. If we have something to talk about, I'm gonna look you in the eye, and I'm gonna talk about it right on. I'm not gonna BS someone. I'm not gonna BS my fans. I'm not gonna BS [the media].

"I'm not gonna do any of that because I don't want it done to me. I am telling you, I am telling you, that I have no doubt in my mind that Andrew is gonna come back."

A healthy Luck paired with the arrival of McDaniels, who guided the Patriots offense to the most yards and the second-most points in 2017, would give Indianapolis a terrific opportunity to get back in the playoff mix next season.