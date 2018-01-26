Lonzo Ball Plans to Perform 1st Rap Concert in Lithuania

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

After Lonzo Ball's rookie season comes to an end, the Los Angeles Lakers star will showcase his musical talents with a rap concert in Lithuania.

Per TMZ Sports, when LaVar Ball was presenting an award at the M.A.M.A. Awards, he introduced Lonzo in a pre-recorded video where he announced he would travel to the country this summer to show off his rap skills with a concert.

Ball has dabbled in music, releasing two singles under his rap alias "Zo." His first single, entitled "Melo Ball 1," debuted on Sept. 8 and has received more than 2 million views on YouTube.

Lonzo's brothers, LiAngelo and LaMelo, are playing professional basketball with Prienu Vytautas in Lithuania. The team withdrew from the Baltic League earlier this month to take part in the Big Baller Brand Challenge, sponsored by the apparel company started by LaVar.

In 36 games with the Lakers this season, Lonzo is averaging 10.2 points, 7.1 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game.