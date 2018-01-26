HBO Releases Andre the Giant Documentary Trailer

Richard Drew/Associated Press

HBO released the official trailer on Friday for the highly anticipated documentary focusing on the life of wrestling legend Andre The Giant.

The film, which is scheduled for an April 10 release, is a collaboration between HBO Sports, WWE and the Bill Simmons Media Group:

"Everyone who ever crossed paths with him has an Andre story—and usually four or five," Simmons told HBO.com. "I'm delighted to join forces with [director] Jason Hehir and WWE so we can capture Andre's amazing story once and for all."

Although the documentary showcases his life as one of biggest celebrities in the world, both figuratively and literally, it also dives into his fall from grace with interviews from WWE chairman Vince McMahon, fellow wrestling superstar Hulk Hogan and numerous others who knew the Frenchman born Andre Rene Roussimoff.

"Month after month, you could see Andre failing," McMahon said in the trailer.

But the impact of the monster performer—he was billed at 7'4'' and 520 pounds, though his actual size is disputed—helped set the stage for an entire industry.

"He did sports entertainment before there was sports entertainment," Hogan said in the trailer.

His involvement in professional wrestling's rise to prominence helped him become the first member of the WWE Hall of Fame in March 1993, two months after his death at just 46 years old.