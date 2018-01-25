Rich Swann Kidnapping, Battery Charges Dropped Due to Insufficient Evidence

Credit: WWE.com

Prosecutors in Gainesville, Florida, dismissed charges of domestic battery and false imprisonment against WWE star Rich Swann, citing "insufficient evidence," according to PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson.

Police arrested Swann on Dec. 10, 2017, after he was alleged to have put his wife, Vannarah Riggs, in a headlock and forced her back into his car after she had exited. Johnson reported a witness had told police Riggs "seemed very afraid of the Defendant and was trying to get away from him."

WWE suspended Swann indefinitely following the arrest.

Swann denied he had gotten physical with his wife and said he wanted her to re-enter the car because they were using her phone for the GPS directions to their destination.

Earlier this month, Triple H told TheWrap's Tony Maglio that WWE was waiting until Swann's case had been resolved before either releasing or reinstating him.

"We are just waiting on the legal," Triple H said. "We have a zero tolerance policy on that, as you've well seen. So he's suspended until it is determined legally one way or the other."

WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon added Swann would have been released if he had been convicted.

Swann hasn't wrestled since defeating Tony Nese on the Dec. 5 edition of 205 Live.