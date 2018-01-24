Brad Marchand Suspended 5 Games for Hit to Head of Marcus Johansson

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The NHL suspended Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand five games for his elbow on New Jersey Devils winger Marcus Johansson in Boston's 3-2 win Tuesday, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Wednesday.

In the video explaining its decision, the NHL said Marchand's elbow to the head of Johansson was "not a defensive maneuver" and that during the course of the play he "lunges both up and into Johansson, while swinging his elbow forward through Johansson's head."

The Bruins announced Marchand will lose $373,475.60 both as a result of the suspension and his status as a repeat offender. According to Sportsnet Stats, he has surrendered nearly $900,000 total due to his multiple suspensions:

Marchand's five-game ban will overlap with the 2018 All-Star Game, which is Sunday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman tweeted Wednesday the suspension won't jeopardize Marchand's status as an All-Star.

TSN's Bob McKenzie reported Johansson suffered a concussion from Marchand's elbow, which is his second concussion this season. He appeared in only one game through the month of November after exiting the Devils' 2-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 1.