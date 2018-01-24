Real Madrid Transfer News: Neymar Has Decided on PSG Exit in Latest Rumours

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/Getty Images

Neymar has already made a decision to leave Paris Saint-Germain and join Real Madrid for next season, according to French publication L'Equipe (h/t Manu Sainz of AS), with the striker even prepared to take a pay cut to bring his unhappy stint in the French capital to a quick end.

Sainz detailed the type of deal it would take for Los Blancos to sign Neymar, who is valued at €250 million:

"At present Neymar earns 38 million euro with PSG and is the second best paid player in the world (FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi tops this ranking on a newly improved salary of 50 million euro per year with the Catalan giants). At present Cristiano [Ronaldo] is the highest earner on 21 million euro per season at the [Santiago] Bernabeu. Neymar is reportedly to accept a salary drop in return for an upfront payment signing-on fee."

Real's willingness to pay these figures is underlined by club president Florentino Perez remaining determined to sign the Brazil international, per Sport.

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

The same report described why this summer could be the ideal time for Perez to make his move: "After cashing in €130 million euros on the sales of Danilo, Mariano and Morata, and with the uncertainty over Ronaldo's future, Madrid feel they could do the deal this summer."

Los Merengues' chances of signing the former Barcelona ace are boosted more by Neymar continuing to look unsettled, despite only moving to Paris last summer for a world-record fee.

L'Equipe (h/t Aaron Flanagan of the Daily Mirror) said Neymar has been left stung by the jeers from PSG fans during the recent 8-0 win over Dijon in Ligue 1. The forward was booed for insisting on taking a penalty ahead of fellow attacker Edinson Cavani, who needed just one goal to become the club's all-time leading goalscorer.

BT Sport's Julien Laurens also took note of Neymar's state of mind after the incident:

The report from L'Equipe also revealed how Neymar has been less than enamoured with the physical style of play in the French top flight. However, as numbers from Laurens show, it's not as if those concerns have prevented the one-time Santos star from being prolific for Les Parisiens:

If Neymar has decided on a return to La Liga, his speedy exit would be an embarrassing blow for PSG, since the South American's arrival was supposed to lift the club to a level ready to challenge Europe's elite in the UEFA Champions League.

Losing Neymar so soon would also damage the profile of both PSG and Ligue 1 as attractive destinations for the world's best players.