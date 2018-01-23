LeBron James on Cavaliers' Team Meeting: 'I Don't Want to Talk About It'

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James was tight-lipped Tuesday regarding a team meeting that reportedly occurred prior to Monday's practice.

When asked about the meeting, James would only say, "I don't want to talk about it," according to Tom Withers of the Associated Press.

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday the meeting was "loud and intense" and that multiple players questioned the authenticity of an illness that caused Kevin Love to leave Saturday's 148-124 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Wojnarowski added that things calmed when Love spoke and the Cavaliers were "largely accepting" of his explanation, which could help a team that has been floundering as of late.

Over their past 14 games, the Cavs are 4-10 with three of those wins over Eastern Conference cellar-dwellers in the Orlando Magic and Chicago Bulls.

Cleveland is a disappointing 27-18, which is good for third in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers are six games behind the Boston Celtics for first place in the conference and four back of the second-place Toronto Raptors.

They also lead the fourth-place Miami Heat by just one game and the fifth-place Washington Wizards by two.

While the Cavs have reached the NBA Finals in three straight seasons, their roster construction has come under fire in the wake of trading Kyrie Irving to the Celtics during the offseason.

All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas went to Cleveland in the deal, but the Cavaliers are only 3-4 in the seven games he has played since returning from a hip injury.

Although the Cavs are fifth in scoring with 109.7 points per game, they are allowing 109.5 points per game, which ranks 26th in the NBA.

Following Saturday's throttling at the hands of OKC, LeBron and the Cavaliers will look to get back on track in a road clash with the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.