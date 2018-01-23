Arsenal Transfer News: Arsene Wenger Talks Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Rumours

Michael Probst/Associated Press

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has responded to speculation the club are trying to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the close of the January transfer window.

The Gunners have lost Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United, in a deal which has seen Henrikh Mkhitaryan move the other way, per the official Arsenal website.

Sanchez's departure means Arsenal have lost one of their top goalscorers and most dangerous players, leaving the club weaker in attack.

Dortmund want £60 million for the Gabon international and are also interested in including Olivier Giroud as part of any deal, per John Cross at the Mirror.

Wenger has now been asked about a possible move for Aubameyang but said a deal is not close, per James Olley at the Evening Standard:

The Arsenal boss also spoke about the futures of Giroud and fellow striker Danny Welbeck, per Cross:

Although the departure of Sanchez is a big blow for Arsenal, it is not unexpected, and the arrival of Mkhitaryan should also help the club. While Mkhitaryan failed to consistently impress at Manchester United, previously he had starred during his time at Borussia Dortmund, and he certainly has the quality and creativity to add to the Arsenal attack.

Yet there is still a sense that Arsenal need to bring in some more firepower to make up for the loss of Sanchez. Despite not being at his best this season, the Chilean still managed seven goals and three assists in the Premier League and Arsenal look less of a threat without him.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Aubameyang has 13 goals in 16 Bundesliga outings and will surely bring goals to north London. A move to the Gunners would also see him link up with Mkhitaryan again. The duo played together successfully at Dortmund before the midfielder moved to Manchester United in 2016.

The arrival of Aubameyang would also mean it's been a successful window for Arsenal, despite Sanchez's exit, according to Cross:

Dortmund was left out of the club's squad for Friday's 1-1 draw with Hertha Berlin but has since returned to training with the team, per Simon Johnson at the Evening Standard:

Signing Aubameyang would be a boost for Arsenal, and they certainly need one, particularly in the second half of the season when they will go in search of a top-four finish and qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

However, signing Aubameyang will not be easy, as Dortmund will not want to lose a key player midway through the season, especially if they cannot bring in a replacement. Time is also starting to run out in the window, and it looks as though Arsenal have plenty of work to do if they are to strengthen their attack this winter.