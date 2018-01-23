Michael Jordan Says Hornets Aren't Shopping Kemba Walker Amid Trade Rumors

Kent Smith/Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets majority owner Michael Jordan wants it to be known he isn't going to give up Kemba Walker in a trade without getting something significant in return.

"It's not like we are shopping him," he said after Monday's win over the Sacramento Kings, per Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer. "We would not just give him up. I love Kemba Walker. I would not trade him for anything but an All-Star player."

Bonnell noted Jordan was responding in part to a Friday report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that the Hornets made Walker "available in trade discussions" because they are "overloaded with bad contracts and untradeable assets."

Wojnarowski explained the Hornets have discussed the potential of including Walker in trades if other teams take on some of their bigger contracts and offer assets that could help down the line, such as draft picks or younger players.

However, Bonnell noted Walker "said he'd be devastated" if he were traded from the team that drafted him with the No. 9 overall pick in 2011, especially since he would prefer to retire as a Hornet.

Moving Walker—who leads the team in scoring, assists and steals per game this season—would signal a rebuild for an organization that hasn't been out of the first round of the playoffs since the 2001-02 season, when Jordan was still playing for the Washington Wizards.

Charlotte is just 19-26 this season but only four games behind the Philadelphia 76ers for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot.

"Yes, it's disappointing where we are," Jordan said, "But I haven't given up on the season."

Keeping Walker would be an indication Jordan still believes the team can reach the postseason.