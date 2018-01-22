Dez Bryant's Sideline Behavior Can Be a 'Distraction,' Says Stephen Jones

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones (the son of owner Jerry Jones) weighed in on Dez Bryant's antics during an interview on Hangin' With The 'Boys, via A.J. Perez of USA Today:

"It's certainly visible to anyone who watches our games. Dez is certainly a fiery guy who plays with a lot of emotion both on and off the field. Sometimes, that can be a distraction. It can be a distraction for Dez, it can be a distraction for other teammates. We just have to really get our hands around when you put all the full body of work together where that's headed."

Bryant finished the year with 69 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns.

The receiver is averaging 678 yards over the past three years after averaging 1,312 in the previous three years before signing his five-year, $70 million deal.

Although he appeared in all 16 games this season, he has missed 10 games since the start of 2015.

"He knows when you get paid that kind of money, there's high expectations in terms of the productivity," Stephen Jones said of Bryant.

On the other hand, the 29-year-old has seemingly limited his on-field problems since joining the league. From 2011-14, Bryant was called for five personal-foul penalties, per Pro Football Reference. However, his only flags in the last three seasons have been for offensive pass interference.

There are still outbursts—he was caught yelling at Miles Austin on the sidelines during a Week 16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks—but these moments are fewer and farther between.

Still, if the front office believes Bryant remains a distraction to the team, it is clearly enough of an issue that could limit the Cowboys in 2018.