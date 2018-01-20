LeBron James on Tyronn Lue Firing: 'I Would Hope Not but Really Don't Know'

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James offered little insight Saturday when asked whether head coach Tyronn Lue would be fired.

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, James expressed his desire for Lue to keep his job but said he had no knowledge regarding what might happen: "I would hope [he doesn't get fired] but really don't know. I don't know what's going to happen with our team. I have no idea what conversations have been going on. I've been trying to stay as laser-sharp as I can to keep my guys ready to go out and play."

Cleveland.com tweeted video of James' response:

LeBron's comments came after the Cavs suffered a 148-124 loss at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

With the defeat, Cleveland has lost 10 of its past 14 games and is third in the Eastern Conference at 27-18.

Since taking over for David Blatt as the Cavaliers' head coach midway through the 2015-16 season, Lue boasts an overall record of 105-63. He has led the Cavs to two NBA Finals and helped them win their first championship at the conclusion of the 2015-16 campaign.

Life after trading Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics has been difficult for the Cavaliers, however.

Although Isaiah Thomas is back from a hip injury and both James and Kevin Love are having strong statistical seasons, the Cavs aren't jelling.

During Cleveland's recent struggles, it has uncharacteristically fallen to teams such as the Sacramento Kings, Utah Jazz, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.

Cleveland is behind the Celtics and Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference pecking order, while the likes of the Miami Heat and Washington Wizards are quickly catching up.

Firing Lue would be a desperation move, but with James free to sign elsewhere during the offseason, the Cavaliers badly need to turn things around and get back in title contention to provide LeBron with an appealing option.